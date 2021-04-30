Brokers Offer Predictions for Home Capital Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HCG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Home Capital Group stock opened at C$32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.63. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$33.56.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

