Brokers Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $18.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,299.00 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,911.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 109,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 51.4% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

