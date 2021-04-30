Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

