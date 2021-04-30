Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

