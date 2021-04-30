Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target at $3.49

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

