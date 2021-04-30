Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $67.93

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $6,238,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $3,633,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of BMBL opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.96. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

