Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 386.80

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

BRW stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.50 ($4.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.24.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 65,900 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

