Brokerages Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post $5.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

