Brokerages Expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

DSGX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.92. 197,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.