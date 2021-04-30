Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.10.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $18.22 on Friday, hitting $547.17. 793,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $547.56.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.