Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $9,190,294 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

