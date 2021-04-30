Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Announce $6.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings of $6.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 to $7.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,467.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $24.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $26.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $32.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.76 to $35.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,484.11. 217,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,166. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,473.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,400.55. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

