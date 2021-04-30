Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 258,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 3,585.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 381,770 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 272,294 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

