Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

