Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 414,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,442 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

