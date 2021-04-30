Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.05 and the lowest is $4.96. McKesson posted earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $17.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.65 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 517,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.34. McKesson has a 12-month low of $125.65 and a 12-month high of $198.43.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 628.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

