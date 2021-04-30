Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of GH traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,489. Guardant Health has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock worth $140,288,072 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.