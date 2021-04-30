Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

