Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 11524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

