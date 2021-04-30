Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK):

4/27/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

4/26/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

4/20/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

4/19/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

4/15/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

4/13/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

4/7/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Broadmark Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.88 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

