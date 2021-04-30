Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $466.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

