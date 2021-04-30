Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

