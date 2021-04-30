British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 96.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

