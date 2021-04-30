British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,626 ($34.31) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a market cap of £60.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,707.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.