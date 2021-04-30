British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,662,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 81,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

