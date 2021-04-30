British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 160,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

