Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,814,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,132. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

