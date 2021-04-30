Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.54.

FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day moving average of $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

