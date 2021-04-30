Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $71.19 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

