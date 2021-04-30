Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.15

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 3099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

