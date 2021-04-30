Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $473.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

