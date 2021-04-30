Brickley Wealth Management Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $287.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

