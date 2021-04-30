Brickell Biotech’s (BBI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

