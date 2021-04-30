Brian Adams Sells 6,500 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 28th, Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

