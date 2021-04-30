Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.46

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 14110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNTGY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

