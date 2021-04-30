Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.84. 256,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,370,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

