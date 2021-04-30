Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

