Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,125 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises about 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

TBT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,599. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

