Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

