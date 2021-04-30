Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,729,000.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,347. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

