Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

MDY traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.41 and its 200-day moving average is $433.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

