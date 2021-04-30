Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Purchases 11,008 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.