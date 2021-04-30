Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $31,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.92. 471,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411,903. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

