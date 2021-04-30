Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $96,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,075. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

