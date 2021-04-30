Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

JKG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.67. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $126.19 and a 1 year high of $255.50.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

