Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 165.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. 118,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

