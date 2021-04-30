Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 171.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 986,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $350.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

