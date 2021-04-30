Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,865 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

