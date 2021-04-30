Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 10,259 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.4% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 622,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,147,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,269,000 after buying an additional 194,640 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

