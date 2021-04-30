Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Target were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $207.38 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $106.10 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

